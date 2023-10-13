Diapers Bomb Threat Forces Copa Flight To Return To Tocumen

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Copa Airlines aircraft with flight number 393 B737-800 bound for Tampa, United States, was forced to return to Tocumen International Airport due to an alleged bomb threat on Friday, October 13morning.

The information was released by the Civil Aeronautics Authority (AAC) and the Tocumen Airport on their X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

According to Civil Aeronautics, the aircraft was isolated on the taxiway for the disembarkation of passengers.



At 11:49 am the disembarkation of the 144 passengers on board the aircraft was reported.

The anti-explosive agents began the aircraft inspection protocols and the alleged bomb was found to be a packet of adult diapers. Shortly afterward Tocumen resumed operations.







