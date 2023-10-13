Half Of Women Believe They're Just Entering Their 'Confidence Era'

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Almost half of women believe they're only just entering their“confidence era.”

That's according to a new survey of 2,000 women over the age of 35 which revealed that with turning 38, the average woman earned a new sense of confidence in who they are as a person.

This jump in self-esteem didn't happen overnight, as nearly one in three (29%) felt least like their true self during their teenage years, downplaying certain aspects of their personality or complying to social norms.

Another 21% struggled most during their college-age years (19-23), meaning it took some women upwards of 20 years to embrace who they are.





But better late than never - more than three in five (64%) admit that when compared to their younger years they're more sure of themselves now. Women who live in the Northeast (75%) and on the West Coast (66%) are especially more confident today than before they turned 35.

And in the next five years, 46% expect a further boost in authenticity.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zotos Professional's AGEbeautiful , results revealed that two-thirds (67%) of women are actively looking for ways to become more confident in certain areas of their lives.

Women are hoping to be more confident with socializing (54%), how they look (49%), their career (45%) and their hobbies or passions (41%).

More generally, women are already boosting their confidence by spending time with loved ones (49%), laughing or making jokes with family and friends (43%) or trying a new hairstyle (31%).

"I've witnessed the incredible transformation that occurs when women embrace their unique beauty and experiment with their hair,” said Christopher Naselli, celebrity hairstylist and salon owner.“It's not just about changing your look; it's about unlocking a newfound confidence that radiates from within. When we explore and celebrate all aspects of ourselves, we become the truest and most beautiful versions of who we are."

Good hair days (36%), compliments from loved ones (25%) and positive comments on social media (18%) also lifts their spirits.

Changing their wardrobe (39%), trying new hair colors (37%) and hair styles (34%) are a few ways women are stepping out of their comfort zone, with the average woman trying multiple different versions in the past 10 years.

The average woman has tried three different hairstyles over the last 10 years, with 27% trying more than five.

The same goes for their fashion sense. While the average woman has tried three different wardrobes over the last decade, almost one-quarter (23%) have tried six or more.

When it comes to their hair color, respondents have worn an average of two different colors over the last 10 years.

Three in five (61%) women surveyed even say that they currently have a positive view of aging.

"Women are rewriting the narrative of aging. It's not about defying time, but rather embracing it with confidence and style. By experimenting with new hair styles, colors, and fashion choices, women are not just stepping out of their comfort zones; they're stepping into the next authentic and empowered chapter of their lives,” said Michelle Ryan, Vice President of Marketing at Zotos Professional.“It's a beautiful evolution, and we are here to support and celebrate every bold step along the way."

