Biomednewsbreaks - Octane Selects IBN As Official Media Partner For Upcoming Medical Innovation Forum

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Octane, a convening organization of the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem, is partnering with IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a pioneering corporate communications firm and content distributor, to provide key communications and coverage of Octane's Medical Innovation Forum. According to the announcement, IBN will serve as Official Media Partner for the event, with IBN's
InvestorWire serving as the Official NewsWire. The two-day forum is slated for Oct. 25–26, 2023, in Irvine, California. Octane is committed to create and support a thriving business ecosystem in Southern California by fostering the growth of tech and medtech ventures; the organization has a goal of generating some 55,000 high-paying technology jobs in the region by 2030. The Medical Innovation Forum will focus on“entrepreneurial intelligence” (“EI”) within the medical devices, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors and will feature discussions on a diverse range of topics designed to enhance business success and facilitating interactions between entrepreneurs and potential investors.“We are thrilled to extend our multiyear collaboration with IBN,” said Octane director of marketing Natalie Matsumoto in the press release.“Together, we aim to magnify the reach of the forum's invaluable insights and groundbreaking discussions, ensuring that our vision of advancing healthcare through entrepreneurial intelligence reaches a wider audience.”
Octane is a convening organization of the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem. The company connects people, resources and capital. Octane is committed to help create 55,000-plus high-paying technology jobs in Southern California by 2030 through our accelerator
Octane Capital & Growth. In addition, Octane hosts dozens of programs throughout the year and has direct access to capital and partners. The company believes that action focused locally has impact globally. For more information about the organization, visit
