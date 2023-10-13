Investornewsbreaks - Quetta Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: QETAU) Closes On $69M Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Quetta Acquisition (NASDAQ: QETAU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, has closed its initial public offering. The offering consisted of 6,900,000 units at $10 per unit, including 900,000 units offered by Quetta to cover overallotments; those were fully exercised by the underwriters of the offering. According to the announcement, each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-tenth of one right to receive one share of common stock upon the completion of an initial business combination. The units began trading on Oct. 6, 2023, on the NASDAQ market under the ticker QETAR; the company anticipates the common stock and rights will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols QETA and QETAR, respectively, when the securities begin separate trading. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC acted as sole book running manager in the offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About

Quetta Acquisition Corporation

Quetta Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although Quetta intends to prioritize the evaluation of businesses in Asia (excluding China, Hong Kong and Macau) that operate in the financial technology sector.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN