Kwiq Holds Free Medical Camp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Over 350 people attended a free medical camp organised by Kerala Women's Initiative Qatar (Kwiq) in collaboration with Atlas Medical Centre, Barwa Village.

Comprehensive blood tests along with consultations for paediatrics, gynaecology, dental, ophthalmology and general medicine were offered.

As part of 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month' all women were given discount vouchers for screening. The camp was inaugurated by chief guest Indian Cultural Centre president A P Manikantan.

Indian Community Benevolent Forum president Shanavas Bava and Indian Sports Centre president Abdurrahman E P were among the guests.

Kwiq president Bini Vinod, patron Zareena Ahad, vice-president Anju Anand, general secretary Leena Ollachery, treasurer Asha Chungath, and managing committee members Shoma Jitesh, Fousy Subair, Lasitha Girish, Smitha Madhusoodnan, Kavitha Shibu ,Shahina Shamnad, Gayathri Pretheesh, Sheethal Prasanth, Ramla Basheer, Hamna Azad, Thanzy Shamsudheen and Shehna Faisal were present.

Atlas Medical Centre's medical operations manager Haitham Salem and officials Shamsudheen M P, Tony Abraham, Sanju and Carlitta were also present.

