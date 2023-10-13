'Grow Your Green Food' Campaign Seeds Distributed

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar alumni chapter of Government Engineering College, Thrissur, Kerala, India (Qget), held a seed distribution ceremony of its 'Grow Your Green Food' (GYGF) campaign.

Qget currently has a team of 33 members who are experienced in flowers and vegetables cultivation. The aim is to promote sustainable agriculture in residential premises. The first harvest is planned for December.

President Anwar Sadath welcome the gathering at the ceremony at the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC). Ashraf Cherakkal presided. Akhil C K gave insights into the roadmap planned by 'Grow Your Green Food' initiative for 2023-24 season.

ICC president A P Manikandan presented the first seed packet to Qget senior member Sherif and youngest family member Nihal Nischal. John E J, Anjali Prasannan and Mohamed Faizal spoke. Agricultural activist engineer Benny gave a presentation about organic farming in Qatar, followed by a panel discussion headed by Qget senior members and farming experts Ashraf Cherakkal, Madhavikutty, GYGF general convener Dias Thottan and deputy convener Akhil C K.

The attendees took home seed packs and a mint sapling. Jensen Anthony proposed a vote of thanks.

