'Spotlight' Talent Hunt Programme Ends At IIS

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) More than 2,000 students participated in 27 different competitions at the week-long 'Spotlight 2023' talent hunt programme conducted by Ideal Indian School (IIS) recently. The competitions were in drawing, literary arts and performing arts, with separate categories for boys and girls as well as groups for kids, sub-junior, junior, intermediate and senior. The competition featured a wide range of events, including vocal and instrumental music, dance, painting, rangoli, mime, poem recitation, storytelling, elocution and extempore speaking. Additionally, there was a special competition for Muslim students, including Tajweed, Hifz and Azan, emphasising the importance of religious education and promoting a deeper understanding.

