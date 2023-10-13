Attractions Galore At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The“Qatar Airways Garden” has emerged as one of the most visited areas at the Expo 2023 Doha, captivating visitors with a blend of iconic landmarks across the globe and innovative features.

Nestled within Al Bidda Park, this garden has become a must-visit destination, offering a range of activities and immersive experiences.

Among the standout features is a towering yellow teddy bear, a reproduction of the famed *Lamp Bear at Hamad International Airport (HIA).

The garden also transports visitors to the timeless beauty of the Gardens of Versailles.

The QVerse platform at the garden, an augmented reality experience, seamlessly integrates digital innovation into the botanical surroundings.

A meticulously crafted orchard reminiscent of the HIA's Al Mourjan Garden and an overhead maze of artistic delight add to the allure.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa stands tall as a testament to global landmarks.

The picturesque backdrop of the Qatar Airways Garden provides a rich canvas for Expo-goers exploring its diverse sections.

Thousands of visitors have been fascinated by its vibrant beauty.

The Expo also showcases the Qur'anic Botanic Garden, an educational haven, which puts a spotlight on environmental conservation efforts.

Visitors can expect an array of engaging activities and events soon, courtesy of the garden's collaboration with the Department of Conservation and Wildlife.

A special focus at the Qur'anic Botanic Garden lies on the rehabilitation of Rawdat Al-Faras, as part of a larger campaign to combat desertification and preserve biodiversity.

One of the garden's key features is the herbarium, where plant samples are preserved, serving as a permanent record of these species.

This conservation section underlines the commitment to preserving Qatar's native and wild flora.

Expo 2023 Doha also boasts a plethora of other activities, including board games, art workshops, and live performances on stage.

The Cultural Arena, Congress Centre, Exhibition Centre, and Picnic Area offer a diverse range of experiences for visitors of all interests.

MENAFN13102023000067011011ID1107239406