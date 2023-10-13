Goa Tourism 2.0: New Caravan, Homestay Policies Within A Month, Says Minister Rohan Khaunte

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Aimed at immersing travellers in the heart of Goa and allow them to experience its authentic traditions, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has revealed that a new homestay and caravan policy will be launched within a month, reported news agency PTI new move will position Goa as a year-round destination that can be explored beyond its beaches and nightlife also shared that the vision of 'Goa Tourism 2.0' emphasises on \"quality over quantity\" and responsible and sustainable practices that respect nature and are in consonance with local culture minister said Goa Tourism's new caravan policy is also likely to be rolled out in a month's time READ: Why some millennials believe property investment is hot\"Goa has always been a preferred destination for tourists, known for its beautiful beaches, and we are known for our party life, more of a different culture. But Goa is much more than that... and unfortunately in the past, we have not been able to get that thought changed, that perception about Goa,\" he said new caravan policy entails operators to run a recreational van, so that one is not constrained by itinerary as one is in a hotel stay. It will also include setting up caravan park where the plan is to provide utilities, sanitation services, vehicle charging points, etc, the official said about the homestay policy, he said it goes in line with the new vision of 'Goa beyond beaches' and will let tourists travel away from the coastal area and into the rich hinterland, he said.\"This will take tourists right into the heart of Goa and make them experience the actual traditions and culture of Goa. This policy will outline 100 houses in the first phase, located only in rural belt, areas such as Bicholim. The policy is expected to be rolled out in a month's time, along with the caravan policy of the tourism department,\" the minister said to him, homestays will also allow people to experience the local culture, traditions, festivals, cuisine and much more, he said, adding for this \"we have signed an MoU with Airbnb\".A top official in the Goa tourism department said Airbnb will provide capacity building, training for owners of such properties the need for such move, he added Goa is about rich traditions, rich culture, great food, great people, great eco-tourism, a lot of opportunities for adventure, and many things happening.\"So, right now with the whole thought process of what Goa has been, when we talk of Goa for its beaches, its party life. Today, we move with the hashtag of #GoaBeyondBeaches, and Goa beyond beaches has been a thought process post-Covid, when we have realises that we need to look at tranquillity, immersiveness, and that exactly what tourists today are looking for,\" Khaunte said.\"We need to look at more of quality tourists coming in than the numbers. The number game has to stop, because tourism is the main vertical for the state. We need to ensure that it gives the right path to the economy and employment, and being a major churner of the industry in the state, we need to get our things right,\" he said last few months, the Goa government has been talking of moving the focus of the state's tourism sector to areas such as spirituality and wellness, eco-tourism, rural tourism and much more, and not fixating on the idea of sun, sand and surf that Goa has traditionally been popular for.\"The new process of Goa tourism, I would say Goa tourism 2.0, has already started, which we today would like to include on a larger scale, rural tourism, eco-tourism and hinterland, and to stitch to that we have a path where we would like to include our various festivals, great traditions, great food, homestays, spirituality,\" Khaunte said said Goa has very old temples, churches, but its history is even richer.\"We have Saptakoteshwar Temple, waterfalls, we have many things. But, still there are many things to explore, many things to understand... And, to understand Goa in the right sense and the right flavour, and that's exactly we are trying to position, Goa, as a 365-day destination, where one gets a personal feeling within the space, rejuvenation happens. It is no longer a seasonal tourism,\" the minister said agency inputs.

