Delhi's Overall Air Quality Rates As 'Poor' With AQI At 266

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The air quality in the national capital on Saturday morning was assessed as 'poor,' with AQI at 266, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).According to SAFAR-India at 7.01 a.m., AQI at Lodhi Road registered at 211, indicating a 'poor' level, while in the Pusa Road area, it was at 193, signifying a 'moderate' level, in Gurugram, the AQI stood at 162, which falls under the 'moderate' category. However, at the Delhi Airport (T3), the AQI reached 286 air quality near Delhi University was measured at 331, categorized as 'very poor.' In Noida (UP), the AQI was 283, also placing it in the 'poor' quality zone Read: Delhi's overall air quality in 'moderate' category with AQI stands at 190In Ayanagar, the air quality was deemed 'poor' with an AQI of 201, while the Mathura road area recorded an AQI of 179, which is in the 'moderate' category. The IIT Delhi area showed an AQI of 215. Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 329, indicating a 'very poor' air quality level is a tool designed to simplify the communication of air quality conditions to the public by using easily understandable categories. These six AQI categories are: Good, Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. The classification of these categories is determined based on the concentration levels of air pollutants in the environment and their potential health impacts, known as health breakpoints to the AQI scale, air quality falling between 0 and 50 is classified as \"good,\" 51 to 100 as \"satisfactory,\" 101 to 200 as \"moderate,\" 201 to 300 as \"poor,\" 301 to 400 as \"very poor,\" and 401 to 450 as \"severe.\" The term \"severe\" is used when the AQI surpasses 450 Read: Delhi's AQI below 200 as 'Green War Room' strategy kicks inEarlier on October 9, during a press conference, the AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, \"In 2022, the air quality in Delhi improved further by 8 per cent. In 2023, this improvement has reached 31 per cent. According to a report, in the last 8 years, excluding the COVID period, the air quality in Delhi has been the best in the year 2023.\"The National Air Quality Committee previously issued instructions to authorities in the National Capital Region, urging them to implement a prohibition on coal consumption in hotels and eateries. They were also advised to impose penalties on industries and thermal power plants that contribute to pollution, as the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to the \"poor\" level measure was part of the government's strategy for pollution control, called the 'Graded Response Action Plan' (GRAP), which is put into effect in the Delhi-NCR region to address air pollution issues during the winter season.(With inputs from agencies)

