Navratri 2023: Symbolism Of Each Day During The 9-Day Festival

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga and her 9 forms, each of which represents a quality.

Panchami: Skandamata, the fifth form, is revered on this day. The mother of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), she symbolizes motherly love and protection.

Pratipada: This day is dedicated to Shailaputri.

She is the daughter of the Himalayas and is depicted as riding a bull. She represents the absolute nature of Mother Nature.

Dwitya: Goddess Brahmacharini, symbolizes the power of penance and determination, encouraging her devotees to seek knowledge and pursue their goals with dedication.

Tritiya:

Chandraghanta, the third form, with a crescent moon on her forehead, symbolizes bravery and strength, blessing devotees with peace and serenity.

Chaturthi: Kushmanda is the goddess of the fourth day, representing the creative power of the universe.

Worshiping her is an acknowledgment of the creative power within us.

The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga and her 9 forms, each of which represents a quality.



Shashthi:

Katyayani, the warrior goddess, is revered on the sixth day. She is a symbol of determination, valor, and victory over evil.

Saptami:On this day, Kalratri, the seventh form, is worshipped. Kalratri is the fierce and destructive form of Durga, signifying the power to annihilate all negative forces.

Ashtami: Mahagauri, the eighth form, represents purity and grace. Devotees seek her blessings for peace and prosperity.

Navami: Siddhidatri is the ninth and final form, granting her devotees spiritual and worldly knowledge. She represents the culmination of the divine feminine energy.