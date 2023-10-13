Kerala To Receive Widespread Rain Today; Yellow Alert In 7 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: There is a possibility of widespread rain in central and southern Kerala today (Oct 14). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced yellow alert in seven district including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts today.

Fishing is prohibited in the coastal areas of Lakshadweep and Kerala. The rain is increasing continuously due to the cyclonic presence over Tamil Nadu. The monsoon season will likely to start on next week

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted the possibility of isolated heavy rains in the state on Friday (Oct 14). Heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm will pour in the next 24 hours. If rain continues in areas that have received heavy rainfall in the past few days, landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and water logging in low-lying areas and cities are likely to take place. The IMD has warned the public and government agencies to be extremely cautious.

People living in mountainous regions prone to landslides and flash floods should move to safer places. People are advised not to go to coastal areas or rivers for fishing and bathing. Taking selfies and videos on the overpasses of the waterbodies is prohibited.

Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to beware.

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely

