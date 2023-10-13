Ukraine Attracts About EUR 500M From International Partners For Demining PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About EUR 500 million of contributions from international partners have been raised for mine clearance in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this at a government meeting on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

The Prime Minister recalled that a conference on humanitarian demining was held in Zagreb with the participation of more than 40 states. According to him, the Government's delegation presented Ukraine's plans for the disposal of“Russian mine debris” and had“a fruitful dialog with partners”.

“Taking into account previous support packages, about EUR 500 million of contributions for demining have been attracted for Ukraine. In particular, EUR 100 million from Switzerland, about EUR 20 million from Norway, EUR 12.5 million from Sweden, EUR 5 million from Croatia, EUR 2 million from Austria, EUR 1.5 million each from Spain and Slovenia,” Shmyhal said.

He thanked partners for every contribution.

According to Shmyhal, the funds will be used to purchase survey equipment, demining equipment, and sapper equipment. In addition, additional assistance will be provided in the form of equipment and expert support.

The Prime Minister also noted that Ukraine had signed an agreement with Croatia on cooperation in mine action. In particular, it refers to land clearance, public education, development of mine action standards, training of Ukrainian specialists, and development of production facilities.

"We also thank Switzerland for the initiative to hold the second donor conference on humanitarian demining next year," Shmyhal added.

As reported, the draft state budget for 2024 envisages UAH 2 billion for humanitarian demining of agricultural lands.