THREE WORDS FROM ANJALTS LATEST SONG RESONATES A HEARTFELT PAUSE IN A FAST-PACED WORLD 'ARE U OK'

ANJALTS JOINS WITH IXO MUSIC TO RELEASE HER NEW SINGLE 'ARE U OK'

- IXO MusicLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In bustling cities, hardworking individuals continuously tread the pavement, disregarding their daily weariness, as they compartmentalize their exhaustion, occasionally desensitizing themselves to a relentless, ever-awake world. Amidst this whirlwind, the simple question, "Are you okay?" can sometimes get lost in the shuffle. These three straightforward words can pause this relentless cycle and empower introspection. This is the essence behind the latest Pop-rock song "Are U Ok" by musical composer and producer Anjalts, globally released on Friday, October 13. A melody quite far from a tranquil day spa experience.As blaring rock guitars and drums kick off an extended musical intro that engages the senses, it's easy to forget that it's not an entire band playing this music but a singular, unique musician with an enchanting melodic voice. Anjalts delivers the song's opening lyrics:"Take all your feelings awayThere is nothing left for me to say"In her fifth song, "Are U Ok," Anjalts provides an immersive and moving experience, deviating from the typical song structures found in today's music charts."Why not?" asks Acen Sinclair, the candid studio engineer/manager of IXO Music, a small artist development team with bases in New York, London, and Miami. Sinclair continues, "When a composer creates music, it originates from the imaginative mind of a creator and is written as such. It was never meant to conform to the algorithmic demands of modern technology. People crave music with genuine human emotion, not robotic precision. We connect with each other through the raw expression of our thoughts, not through auto-tuned perfection. We have an innate connection as human beings."Anjalts' latest song, "Are U Ok," fosters this connection, enabling a dialogue between two individuals. She sings the lyrics from the second verse:"We keep dividing every timeThere is so much left undefined"The artist explains, "Our everyday struggles are evident, and sometimes, amidst the chaos, there is a breakdown in communication. Life is perpetually on the move, heading in the direction of busyness. When I penned the simple words 'Are U Ok,' I felt a reflective pause, prompting me to check in with myself and those around me. There is much we don't yet understand, but with time, we will figure it out. We will be okay."Be the first to hear 'Are U Ok' HERE

