Veteran-Led NGO Carries The Torch For VAMC's Veterans Recovery Network Program

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Veterans Recovery Network, initially launched by the Richmond VA Medical Center has been adopted by a non-profit organization, Veterans Recovery Network Inc. This NGO was formed to carry the torch of VAMC's innovative recovery program providing veteran-led in-person and online mutual support groups.The Veteran Recovery Network ("VRN") website provides veterans and transitioning active-duty service men and women a free solution to initiate steps in becoming support group facilitators for harmful substance use and other addictive behaviors.The VRN program was initially launched in 2020 by providers at VAMC Richmond. Over the past three years, this VA-founded program has received grants from the Central Virginia VA Healthcare System Innovation Fund and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Innovators Network.VRN offers veterans access to in-person and online meetings via online video conferencing through web platforms that host private sessions and regularly scheduled meetings on platforms supported by participating partners. The network trains veterans to become facilitators of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) based SMART (Self-Management and Recovery Training) groups and meetings.VRN's mission is to 'broaden access to community resources in efforts assist those who currently serve or have served in the military seeking support for recovery from addictive behaviors that cause disruption and disorders that threaten Veterans and their families, friends and communities."For more details about VRN, please visit .

Leanna Fields - Public Affairs

Veterans Recovery Network Inc.

+1 8043905037

