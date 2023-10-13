EIA Reveals Forecasts On Turkmenistan's Crude Oil Production For 2023-2024


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 14. Production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Turkmenistan is expected to average 0.27 million barrels per day in 2023, Trend reports.

As the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its oil market outlook, the forecast for oil production in the country remains unchanged compared to the previous report.

The report also noted that the projected volume of daily oil and liquid hydrocarbons production in Turkmenistan in 2024 will remain stable and will amount to 0.27 million barrels.

Furthermore, the EIA report emphasized that oil production in Turkmenistan in 2022 reached the level of 0.26 million barrels per day.

In summary, considering the available data, Turkmenistan produced more than 8.9 million tons of oil in 2021, indicating a 7.3 percent decline when compared to the 9.6 million tons extracted in 2020.

Meanwhile, according to the Turkmengaz State Concern, the country's hydrocarbon resources are estimated at more than 71 billion tons of oil equivalent. This volume includes more than 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.

