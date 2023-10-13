EIA Reveals Forecasts On Turkmenistan's Crude Oil Production For 2023-2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 14. Production
of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Turkmenistan is expected to
average 0.27 million barrels per day in 2023, Trend reports.
As the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its oil market
outlook, the forecast for oil production in the country remains
unchanged compared to the previous report.
The report also noted that the projected volume of daily oil and
liquid hydrocarbons production in Turkmenistan in 2024 will remain
stable and will amount to 0.27 million barrels.
Furthermore, the EIA report emphasized that oil production in
Turkmenistan in 2022 reached the level of 0.26 million barrels per
day.
In summary, considering the available data, Turkmenistan
produced more than 8.9 million tons of oil in 2021, indicating a
7.3 percent decline when compared to the 9.6 million tons extracted
in 2020.
Meanwhile, according to the Turkmengaz State Concern, the
country's hydrocarbon resources are estimated at more than 71
billion tons of oil equivalent. This volume includes more than 20
billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of
natural gas.
