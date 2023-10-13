Russians Cut Off Supplies In Zaporizhzhia Direction - Guerrillas Blow Up Railroad Tracks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, in the morning, guerrillas blew up a train of the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Ukrinform reported.

"In Melitopol, at 7:40 a.m., guerrillas blew up a railway train right under in front of the Russian military and Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), which daily transported ammunition and fuel from Crimea to Melitopol and Dniprorudne, and in the opposite direction - damaged equipment, looted in the form of iron ore, grain products and other property," the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of the controlled explosion, 150 meters of railroad and a locomotive were damaged.

Enemy shells 27 settlements inover last day, one person killed

As of now, the occupants have surrounded the site of the explosion, are trying to hide the fact of sabotage and are unsuccessfully looking for guerrillas, the National Center for National Security informed.

As reported, the occupants have increased the curfew in the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region and are increasing pressure on the population.