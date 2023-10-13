Japan's Lower House Speaker To Resign

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TOKYO, Oct 14 (NNN-NHK) – Japanese lawmaker, Hiroyuki Hosoda, said yesterday that, he will resign from the post of speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the parliament, due to health issues.

Hosoda told a press conference that, he had undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate and for having suffered from a stroke, which made it difficult for him to continue his current duties as the speaker.

However, Hosoda, 79, expressed his intention to run in the next general election.“I would like to remain involved in national politics as a lawmaker,” he said.

Amid criticism that he has not sufficiently explained his ties with the Unification Church, Hosoda, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, emphasised that he does not have any questionable connections with the controversial religious group.

Referring to sexual harassment allegations against him, Hosoda said, he believes that, they are“just rumours,” as no one has yet come forward claiming they were the victim.– NNN-NHK