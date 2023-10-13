Dhi Qar Oil Company Embraces Renewable Energy

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Director General of Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) , Ali Khudair Abbas, has unveiled the company's plans to transition to solar energy systems for supplying electricity to oil fields, facilities, and its departments.

He said that this move aligns with the directives of the Minister of Oil to adopt renewable energy for power generation, meeting the needs of companies, facilities, and oil-related departments while optimizing electricity consumption. The objective is to reduce the national electricity grid's load and rely on self-generation.

The General Manager stated that the company has equipped several buildings at its headquarters with solar power sources, along with the oil fields in Saba'a and Nasiriyah . He noted that the company has made significant progress since the beginning of the current year and looks forward to further enhancing energy supply in the coming year.

The Head of the Electricity Department at the DQOC, Hazem Ismail, emphasized the company's use of cutting-edge solar energy technologies and regular maintenance and updates.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)