Orthofix Medical Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

​ LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Orthofix stock. Orthofix investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

An investigation is underway concerning Orthofix.

An investigation is underway concerning Orthofix following the company's recent claims about conducting business with the highest ethical and legal standards. On September 12, 2023, Orthofix made a sudden move by terminating its CEO Keith Valentine, CFO John Bostjancic, and Chief Legal Officer Patrick Keran, citing repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated the company's code of conduct and cultural values. This decision led to certain analysts downgrading Orthofix, causing a significant drop in the company's stock price on that day.

