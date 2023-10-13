HOME SERVICE HEROES FIGHTING BREAST CANCER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hunt's Services Plumbing Heating Electrical

$6,000 raised in Week One on our way to $10K

- Joe Krissoff, General ManagerTACOMA, WA, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hunt's Services , a prominent Home Services Company based in Tacoma/Fife WA, has announced its new initiative, the "Partnership for the Cure," in collaboration with the Carol Milgard Breast Center throughout the month of October. This partnership aims to raise awareness and donations for early detection financial support.The General Manager of Hunt's Services, Joe Krissoff, expressed the company has a goal to raise $10,000 in October, and in week one raised $6000.00 of that goal!“We have the best customers and employees in the area who have really stepped up to make a difference. I could not be any prouder of our team and customers.” With staff members who are survivors or have close ties to survivors and fighters, the company believes it is their duty to support and serve the community.The Carol Milgard Breast Center, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing breast health services to all women in the community. Their mission is to offer better access to potentially life-saving mammography services, and they rely on support from individuals and community partners to fund outreach efforts and screening mammograms. Donations received will directly contribute to their financial assistance program, which provides mammograms to uninsured or underinsured women and men who cannot afford annual exams.Hunt's Services employees will actively participate in raising awareness by wearing pink booties, pink gloves, and pink baseball caps. They will also add pink ribbon magnets to their vehicles and incorporate the breast cancer ribbon into their logo. Even their mascot, Thor, will wear pink, emphasizing their support for breast cancer awareness.To collect donations, Hunt's Services, in partnership with Coleman Heating and Air Conditioning, will be selling unique beanies for $20 each, with 100% of the selling price being donated directly to the Carol Milgard Breast Center.Hunt's Services, with 60 employees and two locations, serves the greater Puget Sound area, offering installation and repair services in electrical, heating and cooling, air quality, plumbing, and sewer systems. They are known as the "Home Service Heroes" to thousands of customers in the community. To find out more about Hunt's Services gives us a call at 253-533-7500 or visit our website at .

Joe Krissoff

Hunt's Services

+1 253-533-7500



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram