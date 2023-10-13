The Private Capital Mastery Podcast: A Game-Changing Resource For Ambitious Founders And CEO's

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Private Capital Mastery Podcast

This podcast is set to revolutionize the understanding of private capital markets to elevate your enterprise value and navigate successful exits strategies

- Brian T. FrancoNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- New M&A growth capital and exit planning podcast positioned to provide valuable insights into private capital markets and revolutionize understanding for business owners and investors.At the crossroads of the largest wealth transfer in history, a concerning statistic emerges: 83% of Founders and CEOs currently lack comprehensive exit strategy plans for their businesses.This alarming statistic has prompted the creation of the "Private Capital Mastery " podcast ("PCM"), with the esteemed host being Brian T. Franco , Founder and CEO of Meritage Partners , a boutique M&A advisory firm. This podcast has already begun to transform the understanding of private capital markets, offering indispensable insights for ambitious Founders and CEOs aiming to elevate their businesses and navigate successful exits.Every week, Brian T. Franco's "PCM" podcast delivers engaging 20-minute episodes with the goal of cultivating essential strategies for leveraging private capital markets via solo informational sessions, case studies, and one-on-one interviews with some of the market's most innovative and experienced leaders. Listeners stand to gain invaluable guidance on accessing diverse funding sources and charting a course toward securing their financial future through impactful exit strategies.About Brian T. Franco:With an illustrious career in the private capital domain, Brian T. Franco has been an instrumental figure in unlocking the potential of private capital markets. His expertise has served as a driving force for Founders and CEO's seeking to establish a substantial presence in their respective industries, execute on strategic acquisitions, and craft exit strategies aimed at creating enduring generational wealth.Learn about the constantly evolving world of small-to-middle market businesses on the "Private Capital Mastery" podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms.

