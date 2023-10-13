“Quirky Stories & Poems” Takes Readers On A Whimsical Journey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Kaleidoscope of Quirks and Insights into the Human Experience

UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Charles Bins , a former journalist and marketing PR professional, unveils Quirky Stories & Poems: Backwards, Forward and Upside Down , a debut book that takes readers on a delightful and thought-provoking journey into the quirks of human nature. This anthology of real and fictional tales covers themes of growing up, pleasure and pain, good and evil, and more.About the Book: Quirky Stories & Poems is a kaleidoscope that captures a series of colorful views about life and the human experience. It is divided into three sections–backwards, forward, and upside down–so readers can dive in wherever they please. The collection caters to readers of all ages, with selections designed for children, teens, and adults. With most stories under 600 words, it's perfect for the coffee table, nightstand, bathroom reading, or in-flight entertainment.About the Author: For over three decades, Charles Bins executed winning marketing PR campaigns for companies across various industries, spanning business, technology and consumer products. His career included 17 years with a leading New York City agency, where he represented clients such as Sprint, Dow Chemical, Hewlett-Packard and Armstrong Floors.Early in his career, Bins worked for the Bergen Record in New Jersey before becoming an entertainment columnist and managing editor with an international newspaper syndicate. His weekly columns featured film reviews and interviews with celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Kenny Rogers and Patty Duke.Bins earned an M.S. in Marketing/E-Commerce from the City University of New York and a B.A. in Mass Communications from Rutgers University in New Jersey. He currently lives in Leland, North Carolina, with his wife, Mary, two cats and a cockatoo. He is also an active contributor to Cape Fear Voices.What Inspired the Book: After a career of writing ads and magazine articles for clients, Bins embarked on a creative journey when he retired a couple of years ago. He joined a writing group, and began crafting short stories in about 20 minutes each week. Some emerged as near-final drafts; others received hours of polishing. The book is full of humor, touches of science fiction, and thought-provoking themes. Bins brightened many entries with author notes, cartoons and other illustrations.Primary Message: Quirky Stories & Poems: Backwards, Forward and Upside Down is an exhilarating ride through life from high chair to wheelchair and beyond. After readers exit, Bins hopes they will gain a fresh perspective on themselves, their neighbors, and the wonderfully quirky world we live in.For more information about Quirky Stories & Poems and Charles Bins' imaginative world, visit the Author's Website.

