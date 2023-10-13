Voices For Excellence Podcast Launches Welcome Back To School Series With Dr. Michael T. Conner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Voices for Excellent Podcast, hosted by Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., launched its new series for supporters of education.

MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Michael T. Conner , Ed.D. is proud to announce a new series on his podcast, Voices for Excellence. The Welcome Back to School Series was produced to provide invaluable insights and expert perspectives on the pressing challenges and opportunities in education today.Designed to engage educators, parents, and advocates for education, the Back to School Series promises thought-provoking conversations about the evolving landscape of education. Each episode will feature prominent voices from the education sector addressing key topics, strategies, and innovations that shape the educational experience. Through his podcast, Dr. Michael T. Conner, a seasoned educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, lends his expertise to exploring and unpacking ideas that could change the landscape of education."Our aim is to empower educators and stakeholders with fresh perspectives," says Dr. Conner. "We believe in the power of data science to drive positive change in education. This series will showcase innovative approaches that can elevate the learning experience."The Voices for Excellence Podcast has consistently delivered valuable content to its audience, and this Welcome Back to School Series takes a focused, intentional look at the important topics pervading education today. With an impressive lineup of guests, the series will delve into topics such as personalized learning, inclusive education, and the role of technology in modern classrooms.Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., a distinguished educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, is dedicated to eliminating biases in statistical models. He holds a B.A. in elementary education from Lasell University, pursued advanced studies at the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, and earned his Ed.D. from Cambridge College. Dr. Conner also holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics from Harvard University and an Advanced Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.

