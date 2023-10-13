Steadfast Security And WISEPLACE Join Forces To Combat Homelessness: ICSC Western 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Every business card given to Steadfast Security at ICSC means $5.00 for WISEPLACE

Steadfast Security partners with WISEPLACE at ICSC Western, booth #551, donating $5.00 per business card to fight homelessness. Together we make a difference!

- Robert PatinoSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Steadfast Security Inc., a prominent unarmed security guard company headquartered in Southern California, is thrilled to unveil a transformative partnership with WISEPLACE , an AWARD-WINNING nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness for unaccompanied women in Orange County. Aligned by our shared commitment to addressing the pressing issue of homelessness, we are excited to launch this initiative during the ICSC Western event at the San Diego Convention Center, scheduled from October 25th to October 27th, 2023.Steadfast Security believes in taking proactive steps to create a tangible impact on our communities. Homelessness is a pressing concern, and it uniquely affects women, often in overlooked ways. To support and champion the cause of ending homelessness for unaccompanied women, we have embarked on a mission that encourages meaningful participation from all attendees of ICSC Western.For each business card received at our booth, No. 551, during the ICSC Western event, Steadfast Security will donate $5.00 to WISEPLACE. This partnership extends beyond collaboration; it's an opportunity for all attendees to be part of something larger, something truly significant. Your business card can make a difference, one step at a time.Our partnership with WISEPLACE perfectly aligns with our values of determination and compassion. WISEPLACE has been a beacon of hope for women experiencing homelessness in Orange County, providing them with the support and resources necessary to regain their independence and secure stable housing. By supporting their mission, we aim to make a substantial impact on the lives of those in need and contribute to fostering a more compassionate and inclusive community.This initiative would not be possible without the ongoing support of organizations such as CREW Orange County, which collaborates with WISEPLACE for events like their Summer Soiree. It underscores the collective effort to tackle homelessness and make a lasting difference.By participating in this initiative, you not only connect with Steadfast Security, a trusted leader in commercial real estate security services, but you also become a part of a collective effort to address a pressing social issue. Every business card we collect at our booth represents another step towards making a real change in the lives of unaccompanied women facing homelessness.Join us at ICSC Western, where we'll be more than happy to share insights into our services, discuss your security needs, and, most importantly, talk about our partnership with WISEPLACE. We believe that corporate responsibility should extend beyond the realm of business and into the heart of the communities we serve.Steadfast Security and WISEPLACE are committed to making a difference, and we invite you to be a part of this positive change. With your support, we can help empower women in need, provide them with the resources to rebuild their lives, and work together towards ending homelessness in Orange County.Together, we can create a community where compassion and security go hand in hand. Steadfast Security and WISEPLACE are grateful for your support, and we look forward to welcoming you at booth No. 551 during ICSC Western, October 25-27, 2023.For more information about our partnership or to learn about our security services, please contact 1 866 680 8838 or visit###About Steadfast Security Inc.:Steadfast Security Inc. is a reputable unarmed security guard company based in Southern California. With a dedication to providing top-quality security services, Steadfast Security has earned a reputation for excellence and reliability in the industry.

