Close To Home Sewing Center To Host 10Th Annual Sew-A-Thon With Local Volunteers

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close to Home Sewing Center, the certified BERNINA dealer, is proud to announce its 10th Annual Sew-A-Thon, a yearly event in the Glastonbury community. The local shop has partnered with volunteers from the Middlesex Health and Hospice & Palliative for a volunteer event to offer comfort items like pillowcases and nightshirts to the hospice patients.



“Middlesex Health and Hospice & Palliative Care Program has built a beautiful space for end of life patients,” shared owner Marilyn Gattinella,“and we're honored to be able to bring the community together to contribute handmade items to bring comfort and a sense of warmth.”





All are invited to volunteer, no sewing experience is required to participate. Fabrics will be precut and experienced instructors will guide volunteers how to operate sewing machines, iron, pin, and more. Additionally, lunch and snacks will be provided throughout the two-day volunteer event.

What: 10th Annual Sew-A-ThonWhere: Close to Home Sewing Center's Glastonbury location at 277 Hebron AveWhen: Friday, October 20th, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturday, October 21st, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PMCost: Free