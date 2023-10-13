EU Hopes Azerbaijan, Armenia Firm Up Engagement Within Brussels Meeting - Toivo Klaar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The EU expects
that the engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be firmed
up during the meeting in Brussels scheduled for October-end, Toivo
Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the
crisis in Georgia, said, Trend reports.
“Back from Baku and Yerevan where I discussed next steps towards
comprehensive normalisation. Important for Azerbaijan and Armenia
to stay committed to a positive and agreed agenda,” he wrote on his
page on X.
Earlier, Charles Michel, President of the European Council,
announced that Brussels has invited leaders of both Azerbaijan and
Armenia to participate in a trilateral meeting before the end of
the month.
MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107239207
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.