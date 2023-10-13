Injury Toll In Russian Missile Attack On Donetsk Region's Pokrovsk Rises To 24

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in Russia's missile attack on the Donetsk region's town of Pokrovsk has increased to 24.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of 08:00 p.m., following the enemy attack, a man was killed and 24 more people received injuries of various severity levels,” the report states.

A reminder that, at 08:30 a.m., October 13, 2023, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the central part of Pokrovsk. As of 05:00 p.m., one person was reported killed and 23 injured.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office