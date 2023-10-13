Zelensky, Rutte Visit Odesa's Transfiguration Cathedral Damaged By Russian Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte visited the Transfiguration Cathedral, which was struck by a Russian missile last summer.

The relevant video was posted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The largest Orthodox church in Odesa. The Transfiguration Cathedral, its altar was hit by a Russian missile. Russia has brought much evil to our land. We will never forgive. We will rebuild everything that was destroyed,” Zelensky wrote.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the two leaders inspected the damage caused to the Transfiguration Cathedral by Russia's missile attack on Odesa, which took place on July 23, 2023. Following the enemy attack, the altar was completely destroyed, and the structural integrity of the building was damaged.

Currently, emergency conservation works are underway within this cultural heritage site.

Zelensky and Rutte were informed that an evaluation regarding the possibility of rebuilding the cathedral is ongoing.

A reminder that the Government of Italy and Italian businesses expressed willingness to contribute to the full restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral.

