Ukrainian Forces Destroy Four Russian Tanks, Ural Truck In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed four Russian tanks and one Ural off-road vehicle.
The relevant video was posted by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“In the Bakhmut sector, the Asgard group of the Ochi [Eyes] unit of the 120th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, in cooperation with the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade and its head of electronic warfare and cyberwarfare, destroyed four tanks (three T-80s and one T-72), one ZU autocannon, one Ural vehicle and Russian personnel. Excellent work,” Syrskyi wrote.
A reminder that, on October 12, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 786 Russian invaders and destroyed 80 enemy military equipment units in the Tavria direction.
Photo: illustrative
