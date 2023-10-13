Head Of State Honors Memory Of Fallen Soldiers Of Ukraine's Naval Forces In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a working visit to Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute to the fallen servicemen of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who had given their lives while defending the motherland.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Together with the President of Ukraine, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte took part in the remembrance ceremony.

The two leaders laid flowers at the Memorial Stele for the fallen soldiers of the Naval Forces, which was opened at Odesa Port in July 2021. The names of the servicemen of the Naval Forces who had perished in battles with Russian occupiers are carved into the granite plates.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine