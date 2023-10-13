More Than 26,000 Individual Entrepreneurs Registered In Diia In Sept

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In September 2023, 26,032 new individual entrepreneurs were registered in Ukraine in the Diia app, which is the highest number in the past three years.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said this in a pos on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"A three-year record - Ukrainians established 26+ thousand individual entrepreneurial entities in Diia in September," he posted.

Fedorov emphasized that the registration of individual entrepreneurs in Diia is now fully automatic and fast.

According to him, the service eliminates bureaucracy, lengthy paper work and saves time for businesses.

The largest number of individual entrepreneurs was registered in the sectors of IT, trade (online stores, retail trade) and the service sector (hairdressers and beauty salons, as well as restaurant business).

As reported, according to Opentatabot, over 35,500 new individual entrepreneurs were registered in Ukraine in September. Almost half of them - 43% - established their business in the field of trade.