UAH 7M Spent On Restoration Of Damaged Houses In Village Of Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UAH 7 million was spent on the restoration works in the village of Chabanske, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, Odesa region, where 69 houses were damaged by Russian shelling.

“In Chabanske village, 69 houses were damaged by the Russian shelling four months ago, immediately followed by restoration works,” Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

Kiper noted that 12 house owners received financial assistance for internal repairs within the framework of the "eRecovery" state program. The owners of two destroyed houses decided to use housing certificates.

"UAH 7 million was spent on restoration works, another UAH 3 million is planned for the purchase of houses for people whose homes were completely destroyed," he added.

According to the governor, the restoration of four buildings is currently underway. In them, facades are insulated and barrier structures are installed.

Kiper noted that repair and restoration works were carried out with the funds of the regional budget, territorial communities and with the help of the UN.

As reported, six people, including two minors, were injured in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district by a missile hit and falling fragments of downed missiles.

Illustrative photo