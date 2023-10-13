Russia Is Ready To Support Signing Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Peace Treaty

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia stands ready to facilitate the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and could host relevant talks in Moscow, says Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.

"On the agenda is the drafting of a peace treaty [between Baku and Yerevan] to finally put an end to this longstanding conflict. The Russian side is certainly ready to provide our partners with all possible assistance in this regard," the Russian president noted.

"In particular, we also agree with the [possibility of] organizing negotiations in Moscow, if necessary, in any format," Putin added. According to the Russian head of state, such negotiations would include talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and relevant experts from the two sides.

"Of course, we would make a contribution toward ensuring that these negotiations would end with the achievement of a peace agreement to be signed by the leaders of these countries," the Russian president emphasized.