Wholesale, Mfg. Figures Due Next Week In Canada

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) (Q2) Reported EPS of 45 cents, compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter. Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) (Q3) Reported EPS of 76 cents, compared to $1.10 in the prior-year quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) (Q3) Reported EPS of 72 cents, compared to 70 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale Trade (Aug.) Wholesale sales grew 0.2% to $81.3 billion in July.

CREA Stats (Sept.) National home sales declined 4.1% month-over-month in August. Actual (not seasonally-adjusted) monthly activity came in 5.3% above August 2022.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Aug.) Manufacturing sales increased 1.6% in July, mainly on higher sales of food products, petroleum and coal products and transportation equipment.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Retail Sales (Sept.)

Industrial Production (Sept.)

Business Inventories (Aug.)

Home builder confidence index (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (Q3) Reported EPS of $2.52, compared to $2.55 in the prior-year quarter. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) (Q3) Reported EPS of 81 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) (Q3) Reported EPS of $5.84 compared to $8.25 in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (Sept.) CPI rose 4.0% on a year-over-year basis in August, following a 3.3% increase in July. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.6% in August.

International Transactions in Securities (August) Foreign investment in Canadian securities totalled $11.6 billion in July, a fourth consecutive month of strong investment. Meanwhile, Canadian investors acquired $2.6 billion of foreign securities, down from a $14.4 billion investment in June.

Housing Starts (Sept.) CMHC reported housing starts in Canada fell by 1% over a month earlier to 252,787 units in August, above market expectations of 247,100 units.

New Motor Vehicle Sales (Aug.) New motor vehicle sales totaled 147,401 in July, compared to 168,590 in the prior-year month.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Housing starts (Sept.)

Building Permits (Sept.)

Fed Beige Book

Featured Earnings

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) (Q3) Reported EPS of 64 cents, compared to 95 cents in the prior-year quarter. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) (Q1) Reported EPS of $1.71, compared to $1.57 in the prior-year quarter. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Initial Jobless Claims (week of Oct.13) Existing Home Sales (Sept.) Leading Economic Indicators (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.15, compared to $1.79 in the prior-year quarter. Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.59, compared to $1.53 in the prior-year quarter. Union Pacific Corporation NYSE:(UNP) (Q3) Reported EPS of $2.54, compared to $3.19 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Industrial Product Price Index (Sept.) The index rose 1.3% month over month in August and fell 0.5% year over year. Raw Materials Price Index (Sept.) The index increased 3.0% in August and posted a 4.3% year-over-year decline.

Featured Earnings

Mullen Group Ltd. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 37 cents, compared to 39 cents the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S.

Featured Earnings

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) (Q3) Reported EPS of $2.98, compared to $2.49 to the prior-year quarter. Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) (Q3) Reported EPS of 77 cents, compared to 63 cents in the prior-year quarter. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) (Q3) Reported EPS of 58 cents, compared to 56 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Retail Trade (Aug.) Retail sales increased 0.3% to $66.1 billion in July.

New Housing Price Index (Sept.) The national index edged up by 0.1% month over month in August.