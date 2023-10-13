California Economic Summit Empowers Leaders To Have A Seat At The Table

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indian Wells, CA, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 California Economic Summit concluded on Friday in the Coachella Valley. The 12th annual event of its kind, this year's event attracted nearly 1,000 attendees from around the state to the region, where they focused on solutions to California's most pressing issues, including housing and homeownership, arts and the creative economy, climate resiliency and more.

State Controller Malia Cohen announced that the California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority approved a $10 million sales tax exclusion for the Hell's Kitchen Lithium Production and Clean Power Project in Imperial County, which could bring 480 construction jobs and 940 family-sustaining jobs.

“In the face of high poverty and unemployment in this region, the (Lithium Valley) industry can really be transformational, and I want you to know that I genuinely support this region's efforts to capitalize on this new industry and support this great new growing economic opportunity,” said Controller Cohen.

This year's Summit featured an announcement on the rebranding of the Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF) to California Jobs First. According to state representatives from the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), the Governor's Office of Planning and Research and others from the administration, this rebrand is an opportunity for the regions to be empowered to chart their own course.

“Having accessible language is crucial and 'Jobs First' helps us to build that shared purpose within our collaborative,” said Amanda Peçanha Hickey, Director of Research and Policy, California Center for Rural Policy, Cal Poly Humboldt.“For rural California in general, we have seen some of California's growing prosperity pass us by. We are embracing the opportunity to examine this critically and right the course for our communities.”

Working sessions are a key component to the Summit program where folks from across industries and sectors join together to solve critical issues on broadband, education, entrepreneurship and more.

This year's Summit featured two new working sessions, Advancing Manufacturing and Accelerating Infrastructure. The recommendations and goals of these and all 11 working sessions were discussed this week, will be finalized in the coming months, and will be published in our annual Roadmap to Shared Prosperity in early 2024. Throughout 2024, the work groups will continue to meet to advance their recommendations and goals.

“As a member of CA FWD'S Young Leaders Advisory Council (YLAC), the Summit allowed me to gain exposure to a diverse array of roles pivotal to our economy,” said Owen Knapper, Jr., 1st year YLAC Member and student at University of California, Berkeley.“From having several conversations with non-profits, policy makers, and community organizations, I learned the vital lesson that action is imperative in the face of need.”

The California Economic Summit serves as a crucial platform for fostering collaboration, meaningful discussions and effective organization to address California's most pressing issues–the impact of this year's Summit is a reminder of the importance of bringing all of California's regions to the table.

“Our focus on a regions-up approach to achieving shared prosperity for all only strengthens each of California's communities and the state as a whole,” said CA FWD Interim CEO Ish Herrera.“We need to lean into this work so that the world we want to see is something that can come into fruition."

