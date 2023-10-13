Coremedical Group Inducted To Business NH Magazine's Hall Of Fame For Best Companies To Work For

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CoreMedical Group, a leading travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing agency, is proud to announce its induction into Business NH Magazine's Hall of Fame for Best Companies to Work For. This prestigious recognition comes as CoreMedical Group celebrates its commitment to creating a workplace that fosters employee satisfaction and growth.

CoreMedical Group has been inducted into the Hall of Fame, an elite list of companies who earn a place on the Best Companies to Work For list, four out of five consecutive years.

"The Hall of Fame recognition is a testament to Team CoreMed's relentless dedication to employee satisfaction and professional success,” said Aram Hampoian, President and CEO of CoreMedical Group. "Our journey in creating an engaging workplace has been marked by a distinct and lived commitment to transparency, ethical practices, and impeccable service,” Hampoian said.“We've always believed that a well-supported and motivated workforce is the key to success.”

For over 25 years, Business NH Magazine has honored companies like CoreMedical Group that prioritize employee wellbeing and understand the profound impact that fulfilled employees have on a company's success.

The 2023 Best Companies to Work For list includes a diverse range of organizations that excel in creating positive workplaces. CoreMedical Group, along with other inductees and winners, is featured in the September issue of Business NH Magazine, which can be ordered by visiting .

About CoreMedical Group:

CoreMedical Group is a leading travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing agency dedicated to connecting talented healthcare professionals with opportunities across the United States. With over 25 years of experience, CoreMedical Group offers top-notch support, competitive pay, and premium benefits to help healthcare professionals thrive in their careers. Their commitment to ethical and service-driven practices has made them a trusted partner in the healthcare industry.

