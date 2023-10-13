HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS UNIQUE FLUID ART EXPERIENCES TO ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hawaii Fluid Art

Tony and Colleen Gaglio, proud owners of Hawaii Fluid Art, Rochester Hills

Inspiring and Nurturing the Human Spirit, One Painting at a Time

- Maya RatcliffROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, US, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art , announced the opening of a new franchise location in Rochester Hills, Michigan.WHERE: 1426 N. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, Michigan 48307WHAT: Hawaii Fluid Art offers unique art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.ON-SITE CONTACTS: Colleen & Tony Gaglio | ,For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, Hawaii Fluid Art is the place to be.Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Rochester Hills offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more.The art classes are fun, fast, and easy. Fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels, and the studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting and rock painting.Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, Girls' Nights Out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.The Gaglios observed,“We really enjoy being able to look around the studio and see all the smiles. Just watching people's expressions is so rewarding.””From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” says Ratcliff.Classes and private events can now be booked online at . Walk-ins are always welcome.About Hawaii Fluid ArtFounded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment andprofessional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their unique creations In their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Frisco, TX; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC and Fort Mill, SC.###This press release was issued through EmailWire ( ) -- the global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution with Guaranteed ResultsTM.

Maya Ratcliff

Hawaii Fluid Art

email us here