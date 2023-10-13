Pfluger Architects and Dallas ISD Break Ground on George Peabody Elementary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, Texas, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shovels hit the ground, marking the start of construction for the new George Peabody Elementary School. Working with a neighborhood visioning team, Pfluger Architects has crafted a design concept that connects the occupants to nature by blurring the line between indoors and outdoors.

The original George Peabody Elementary had a lot of history but was ready for a new chapter. With the new design, walls of glass create open, light-filled educational environments that expand the classroom with collaboration spaces where teachers can teach in ways that best suit the individual learner. The two-story building was designed to blend into the local architecture and its single-story neighbors. Adequate stacking will keep cars off neighborhood streets.

“This school is designed to build connections-between students and nature, students and their neighborhood, and students with each other,” said Isabel Corsino, Managing Principal of Pfluger's Dallas office.

In the words of the school's namesake, George Peabody,“Education is a debt due from present to future generations.” This new school is a promise to future students and the community and will set the stage for growth and opportunity. Congratulations, Dallas ISD!

