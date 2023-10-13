Digital Dolphin Products Launches Wide Format Ink Division

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jenifer Salgado, CTOHENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Dolphin Products (DDP) is pleased to announce the formation of a new large format ink division that will debut at Printing United 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Located at booth C3171, DDP's new wide format ink division will feature a comprehensive line of high-quality, compatible inks for various wide format printers, including Canon, Mutoh, HP, Mimaki, and Roland.“We are excited to expand our product offerings to include wide format inks,” said Jenifer Salgado, Chief Technical Officer of the wide format division at DDP.“We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality inks at the most competitive prices. Our new wide format ink division will offer a wide range of inks to meet the needs of a variety of printing applications.”DDP's new wide format ink division will feature a variety of ink types, including dye-based inks, pigment-based inks, and UV-cured inks. DDP's inks are engineered to match the quality of OEM inks, and they are backed by a satisfaction guarantee.In addition to its new wide format ink division, DDP will also be showcasing its full line of compatible ink and toner cartridges at Printing United 2023. DDP's cartridges are designed to work exactly like OEM cartridges, and they offer significant savings over OEM prices.DDP invites all visitors to Printing United 2023 to visit its booth at C3171 to learn more about its new wide format ink division and its full line of compatible ink and toner cartridges.About Digital Dolphin ProductsDigital Dolphin Products (DDP) is a leading provider of compatible ink and toner cartridges for a variety of printers. DDP's cartridges are designed to work exactly like OEM cartridges, and they offer significant savings over OEM prices. DDP is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and the best possible customer service.Digital Dolphin Products (DDP) proudly supports Whales and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), a global charity committed to the preservation and safeguarding of whales and dolphins. DDP donates a portion of its sales proceeds to WDC, contributing to the cause of creating a safer world for whales and dolphins.

