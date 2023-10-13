Equine Healthcare Market To Achieve Impressive Value Of USD 972.8 Mn By 2028 | Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equine Healthcare Market

Increased trend of horseracing and noteworthy growth in spending toward activities pertaining to equine care across the major parts of the globe

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Equine Healthcare Market is projected to witness steady growth in the coming years, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing awareness about equine health and the rising demand for advanced veterinary care for horses. By the end of 2028, the industry is expected to surpass a value of US$ 972.8 million, indicating a promising future for the Equine Healthcare MarketDownload a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @The equine healthcare market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced veterinary care and the rising awareness about the well-being of horses. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the global equine healthcare market, including its size, share, growth prospects, and emerging trends.Factors Driving Growth:Increasing Horse Population: The growing popularity of equestrian sports and recreational horse riding has led to a rise in the global horse population. This, in turn, has increased the demand for equine healthcare products and services.Rising Awareness about Horse Health: Horse owners and trainers are becoming more conscious of the importance of preventive healthcare measures for their animals. This has resulted in an increased adoption of equine healthcare products, such as vaccines, dewormers, and supplements.Technological Advancements: The development of advanced diagnostic tools, imaging techniques, and surgical procedures has revolutionized equine healthcare. These innovations have improved the accuracy of diagnoses and enhanced treatment outcomes, driving market growth.Government Initiatives: Governments across various countries are taking initiatives to promote equine welfare and ensure the availability of quality healthcare services. This has positively influenced the market, as it encourages horse owners to invest in healthcare products and services.Inquire more about this report before purchase:Emerging Trends:Focus on Preventive Healthcare: Horse owners are increasingly adopting preventive healthcare measures to ensure the overall well-being of their animals. This includes regular check-ups, vaccinations, and proper nutrition.Growing Demand for Natural and Herbal Products: There is a rising preference for natural and herbal equine healthcare products, as they are perceived to have fewer side effects and offer holistic benefits.Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring: The adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies in equine healthcare is on the rise. These technologies enable veterinarians to remotely diagnose and monitor horses, reducing the need for physical visits and improving accessibility to healthcare services.The analysis includes the major geographical regions that the market operates in, including:North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)Major Points Covered In The Report:The report provides a global Equine Healthcare market overviewGlobal market competition by manufacturersGlobal production, revenue (value) by regionGlobal supply (production), consumption, export, import by regionsGlobal production, revenue (value), price trend by typeGlobal market analysis by applicationManufacturing cost analysisKey questions addressed by the report:What is the market growth rate?Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?Who is the leader in the market?How are players addressing challenges to sustain growth?Where is the investment opportunity?Have Any Query? Some Brief Table of Contents of Report:
Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
Assumptions and Research Methodology
Executive Summary: Global Equine Healthcare Market
Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Product Type Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Equine Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2028
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Bn)
TOC Continued... 