HII Delivers National Security Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) To U.S. Coast Guard

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASCAGOULA, Miss., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has delivered national security cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) to the U.S. Coast Guard. Delivery documents signed Friday mark the official transfer of the ship from HII to the Coast Guard.



“Our shipbuilders are honored to deliver our 10th national security cutter to the Coast Guard,” Ingalls Shipbuilding NSC Program Manager Amanda Whitaker said.“The entire NSC shipbuilding team has worked hard to prepare this ship for the broad range of missions that will be accomplished by the crew from this day forward. Our shipbuilders will follow the Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun with great pride as it joins the Coast Guard cutter fleet.”

Ingalls has delivered 10 Legend-class national security cutters to the Coast Guard, including Calhoun, further enabling their important missions around the globe.

For over two decades, Ingalls Shipbuilding has designed and built the Coast Guard's Legend-class national security cutters. These ships are capable of embarking and supporting a wide range of Coast Guard, Navy and NATO missions. National security cutters have proven to be ideal platforms for drug interdiction, global illegal fishing, disaster relief and defense support operations.

NSC 10 is named to honor Charles L. Calhoun, the first master chief petty Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. Calhoun served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a torpedoman's mate petty officer 2nd class. He enlisted in the Coast Guard that same year and held varying positions of leadership over the course of his career.

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:



