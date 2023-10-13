Wolf Conservation Center Partners With Great Wolf Lodge For A Conservation Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SOUTH SALEM, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- - In a novel initiative to promote wolf conservation, the Wolf Conservation Center is delighted to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Great Wolf Lodge, a leading family resort company in North America widely known for having expansive indoor water parks. This collaboration emerges as a beacon of hope during the Wolf Awareness Week, which runs from October 15 to October 22, 2023.



For every room booked at Great Wolf Lodge between October 16 and October 22 using the Wolf Conservation Center's unique link, the Center will earn a double donation of $10 per room booked. In addition, the WCC is providing the opportunity for one lucky Great Wolf Lodge guest and their family to enjoy an overnight experience called Sleeping with the Wolves. A fortunate family of four will spend the night on the grounds of the WCC and enjoy being serenaded by the nightly howls of the wolves on-site.



Booking Window: October 16 – 22, 2023.

Stay Window: Anytime from October 16, 2023, to February 1, 2024.



This initiative presents a golden opportunity for supporters to align their holiday travels and family getaways with a noble cause. The extended stay window offers flexibility, allowing patrons to plan their visits to coincide with their convenience and, in the process, support the crucial conservation work of the Wolf Conservation Center.



"Cultivating awareness is the first step in meaningful conservation," shared Caleb Alexander, Media and Communications Manager at the Wolf Conservation Center. "Our exciting partnership with Great Wolf Lodge allows us to spread knowledge and gather essential support, amplifying our dedicated efforts to protect wolves and their natural habitats."



Both the Wolf Conservation Center and Great Wolf Lodge cordially invite the public and all conservation advocates to participate in this exciting initiative. The contributions received will be instrumental in fueling the WCC's ongoing educational and conservation endeavors, aimed at underscoring the pivotal role of wolves in maintaining ecological balance.



Great Wolf Lodge is thrilled to collaborate with the Wolf Conservation Center, blending holiday experiences with a profound commitment to wildlife conservation. This union is aimed at fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of wolves and their indispensable role in sustaining diverse ecosystems.



This partnership symbolizes a unified vision between recreational experience and conservation education, aiming to cultivate a sense of responsibility and harmonious coexistence between humans and the environment.



For more information and to book your stay to contribute to this cause, please visit during the promotional period (Oct. 16-22, 2022).



The Wolf Conservation Center envisions a world where wolves thrive

Our mission is to advance the survival of wolves by inspiring a global community through education, advocacy, research, and recovery. We are driven by our values of respect, community, and passion.





Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. owns and operates North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts. Great Wolf Lodge offers a fully integrated resort experience designed specifically for families, with an expansive indoor water park, family-friendly attractions, fun-filled entertainment, delectable eateries, and more, all under one roof. The company has locations in: Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; Sandusky, Ohio; Traverse City, Mich.; Kansas City, Kan.; Williamsburg, Va.; Pocono Mountains, Pa.; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; Mason, Ohio; Grapevine, Texas; Grand Mound, Wash., Fitchburg Mass., Charlotte, N.C.; Garden Grove, Calif., Colorado Springs, Colo., Bloomington, Minn., LaGrange, Ga., Gurnee, Ill.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Manteca, Calif. and Perryville, Md. Additional resorts are under construction in Mashantucket, Conn., Naples, Fla., and Webster, Texas.





