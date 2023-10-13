Level Up Launches Solutions To Keep Oil And Gas Workers Safe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aimee Pawliw, Founder and CEO Level Up Technology

This technology protects lone workers on-site, and helps companies abide by laws in place for these at-risk individuals

- Aimee Pawliw, Founder and CEO of Level Up Safety TechnologyCALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Level Up Safety Technology is launching a portfolio of solutions that keep oil and gas workers safe. Designed to underline compliance laws already in place, Level Up Safety Technology includes easy-to-use solutions that empower lone workers and companies with safety reporting, automatic check-ins and emergency response techniques designed to reduce injury and save lives.As the ESG movement gains traction, safety culture is moving to the forefront for oil and gas companies. On-site work can be hazardous and finding ways to keep lone workers safe is a priority, both from a moral and a legal standpoint.“I grew up in Grande Prairie Alberta, understanding firsthand the exciting opportunities in the oil and gas industry, and how dangerous these projects can be,” begins Aimee Pawliw, Founder and CEO of Level Up Safety Technology.“Lone workers put themselves out there every day, logging in long hours in remote locations, and knowingly putting their safety at risk to keep these companies going. I am passionate about finding new ways to support these workers. And our portfolio of solutions is designed to make this easy for both lone workers and the companies that employ them.”Level Up Safety Technology offers a portfolio of easily implemented solutions to protect lone workers on the job, and offer real-time support when required:.Real-time location monitoringIn an emergency, employers can keep track of employees' GPS location.Automatic check-insWorkers can check in to provide real-time updates of their location and safety.Overtime alertsEmployers receive alerts when workers do not report in or out of shift.Emergency responseWorkers can quickly, effortlessly and efficiently notify teams when they are in danger.Roll callEmployers can notify workers and conduct role call when situations are in flux.Lone worker monitoringEmployers can monitor location and movement.Safety reportingPhotos, check-lists, forms and location information can all be coveredTo learn more, please visit Level Up Safety Technology.About Level Up Safety Technology: Level Up Safety Technology offers solutions that serve all industries looking to ensure health and safety regulations are being met while workers are on-site or while working remotely. The solutions are designed to reduce risks to improve the quality of the work environment, mitigating hazards, reducing risk and ultimately saving lives. Level Up Safety Technology offers a portfolio of solutions that ensure compliance with the safety laws in place, protecting lone and mobile workers.Media contact:Dalyce Semko(403)869-3259

Dalyce Semko

Open2America

+1 4038693259

email us here