One of the many warm corners provided by The Maschler Family to support soldiers on Israel's border

Yashar Lachayal

The Helping Israel Fund

THE MASCHLER FAMILY PLEDGES UP TO $500,000 IN RESPONSE TO TERROR ATTACKS IN ISRAEL, ISSUES MATCHING CHALLENGE TO SUPPORT YASHAR LACHAYAL & HELPING ISRAEL FUND

- Sheldon Maschler BOCA RATON, FL, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a resolute response to the recent acts of terror targeting Israel, The Maschler Family has made a significant commitment of up to $500,000 to Yashar Lachayal (Straight to the Soldier) and The Helping Israel Fund .Since the outbreak of the conflict, The Maschler Family, Yashar Lachayal, and The Helping Israel Fund have mobilized swiftly, tirelessly raising funds and distributing vital equipment and aid to those risking their lives to protect the nation.To encourage community support, The Maschler Family is launching a matching challenge. For every donation made to The Maschler Matching Project , they will match the amount, up to a total of $500,000. This initiative is designed to galvanize contributions from individuals and organizations alike, doubling the impact of their support during this critical time.Contributions can be made atThe Maschler Family, Yashar Lachayal, and The Helping Israel Fund extend their deepest gratitude to all donors for their generosity and unwavering support during this challenging period. Together, we stand united, demonstrating strength and solidarity in the face of adversity.About Us:Yashar Lachayal (Straight to the Soldier): Since its inception during the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Yashar LaChayal has been at the forefront of providing humanitarian support for Israel's soldiers, delivering much-needed toiletries, clothing, and other supplies to the soldiers on the front, on the border, and wherever there is need.The Helping Israel Fund: The mission of The Helping Israel Fund is to raise funds to support Israel-based organizations assisting members of the Israel Defense Forces and that have a valuable contribution to the security and safety of Israel. It does so through a variety of charity events and fundraising campaigns.The Maschler family is proud to support these, and other worthy charities that benefit soldiers directly and allow us to frequently remind them that we stand with them and that they have a huge wall of international Jewish support behind them. This sentiment alone is worth as much to the young men and women defending Israel as the material and humanitarian support that we provide them.Make your donation now at and have it matched by The Maschler Family.With this match we have the ability to raise $1 Million Dollars to buy much needed supplies for Israel's solders.

