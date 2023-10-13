USB Retimer Market Size Is Expected To Grow $1.4 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 17.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USB Retimer Market

- David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the USB Retimer Market by Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global USB retimer market was valued at $270.96 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031.

A retimer is an advanced performance signal conditioner, which restores signal integrity by removing input noise and random jitter. Retimers benefit systems by compensating channel loss, preserving signal integrity, enhancing reliability and performance, and ensuring standard compliance on high-speed interface. Retimers can be used in many system designs involving ethernet interface. Typically, a system has a front-port interface for external communication and a backplane interface for internal communication.

Over time, ethernet data rates have developed and increased significantly. 10 GbE, 25 GbE, and beyond require USB retimer signal conditioners to improve signal quality and establish robust communication in applications such as data centers, servers and storage, wireless base stations, video over ethernet, communication switches, and medical imaging.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the USB retimer industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, USB retimer market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the USB retimer industry include:

⦁Kandou Bus SA

⦁Intel Corporation

⦁Montage Technology

⦁Analogix Semiconductor

⦁Diodes Incorporated

⦁NXP Semiconductors

⦁Microchip Technology Inc.

⦁Texas Instruments Inc.

⦁Parade Technologies Ltd.

⦁Astera Labs Inc.

According to USB retimer market analysis, the USB 3.2 segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The servers and storage applications segments collectively accounted for around 88.5% USB retimer market share in 2021. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the growth of the USB retimer industry.

The recent USB retimer market trends indicate that newer high-speed interconnect specifications will drive a new generation of signal conditioning solutions. Digital retimers are key elements for maintaining signal integrity while sending very-high-speed data over challenging channels. At rates above 10 Gbps, there are many challenges to using a redriver. This is a core reason why retimer support is being anticipated and has been written into recent specifications. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the USB retimer market growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the USB retimer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing USB retimer market opportunity.

⦁The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

⦁In-depth analysis of the USB retimer market assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

⦁Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

⦁Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

⦁The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, USB retimer market forecast and market growth strategies.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285



