Chris Rose For West Virginia Senate (2) Endorsed By VFAF Veterans For Trump

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump endorse Christopher Rose for West Virginia Senate district 2 announced Stan Fitzgerald VFAF national president

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentCHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES , October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Veterans for TrumpChristopher Rose for West Virginia Senate district 2 has been endorsed by the national veterans group Veterans for America First also known as Veterans for Trump. Chris Rose was with the 2015-16 Trump Campaign , The Tea Party movement and Stop the Steal.Chris Rose is a fourth-generation coal miner who was born and raised in the southern coalfields of Appalachia. Chris grew up in McDowell County, West Virginia, and, along with his family, lived through and witnessed the economic damage and decline from decades of governmental overreach and regulations that hurt the coal industry. Chris and his family decided to stay and fight for West Virginia and its coal and gas industries, and that is a fight that he continues today.For more information on Chris Rose visit :Chris Rose is challenging incumbent Mike Maroney who has a low conservative rating on his voting history:The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

