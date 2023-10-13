Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 12th October 2023). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,385.8 -2.7% 52.2% RSISX USD Index 1,362.6 -2.7% 75.9%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 4,971.4 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 3.8 # of Traded Companies 53 Traded Shares (mn)/d 2,892 # of Companies (Up) 27 Total Trades (#/d) 3,043 # of Companies (Down) 13 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 18,021 # of Companies (Not changed) 13 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 13,652 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 14 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 9

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 1.580 32.8% 61.2% AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (UCM) VWIF 0.480 23.1% 92.0% AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM) SBAG 0.510 18.6% 34.2% AL-Nukhba for Construction SNUC 0.570 14.0% 1.8% Ashour Hotel (NR) HASH 12.900 7.5% 39.5% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 4.800 -12.6% -29.9% Economy Bank BEFI 0.220 -12.0% 22.2% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.180 -10.0% 12.5% Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.410 -8.9% 46.4% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.110 -8.3% -42.1% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 967.3 732.8 19.5% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 744.3 563.8 15.0% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 617.9 468.1 12.4% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 574.7 435.4 11.6% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 394.6 299.0 7.9%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Industry 1,357 1,772.7 1,342.9 35.7% Banking 691 1,180.9 894.6 23.8% Telecom 270 967.5 733.0 19.5% Agriculture 384 760.3 576.0 15.3% Services 195 159.3 120.7 3.2% Hotels&Tourism 131 130.1 98.5 2.6% Investment 15 0.6 0.5 0.0% Insurance 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,043 4,971.4 3,766.2 100.0%

Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) decided in its AGM held on Oct. 11, 2023, to distribute IQD0.05 cash dividend per share (corresponding to an 8.1% dividend yield). Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Oct. 5 and Oct. 8. The company disclosed that the reason was due to the issuance of a letter from the Ministry of Commerce and the Iraqi General Company for Exhibitions and Commercial Services, on October 4, which was related to holding a meeting for resolving the issue of ownership of the company's real estate lands.

Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) resumed trading on Oct. 9 after holding its AGM on Sep. 28 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) resumed trading on Oct. 10 after holding its AGM on Sep. 19 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements. Original shares of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) resumed trading on Oct. 12 after holding its AGM on Sep. 30 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.50 bn to IQD1.65 bn through 10% bonus issue, and decided to distribute IQD0.056 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.6% dividend yield.

Union Bank (BUOI) will resume trading on Oct. 15 after holding its postponed AGM on Oct. 5 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

Mosul Bank (BMFI) will resume trading on Oct. 15 after holding its postponed AGM on Oct. 8 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) will resume trading on Oct. 15 after holding its AGM on Oct. 10 in which they discussed and approved electing five original and five alternative board members. Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) will resume trading on Oct. 15 after holding its postponed AGM on Oct. 3 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) starting Oct. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 11 to discuss and approve the merger of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment with Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (BINI) and adding the Islamic activity to the company resulting from the merger to be Al-Emaar Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance.

ISX suspended Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) starting Oct. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 11 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (BLAD) starting Oct. 9 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 12 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) starting Oct. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 16 to discuss and approve the ending year Mar. 31, 2023 financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) starting Oct. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 17 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD251.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through 59.4% rights issue.

ISX will suspend trading of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) starting Oct. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 25 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Ashour Hotel (HASH) starting Oct. 19 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 24 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of International Development Bank (BIDB) starting Oct. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital through bonus issue.

