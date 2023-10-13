Ambetter From Peach State Health Plan, NFL Legend Champ Bailey Team Up To Promote Importance Of Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan has partnered with Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey to promote the importance of good health

- Pro Football Hall of Famer, Champ BaileyATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan has partnered with Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey to promote the importance of good health at a tailgate prior to the Atlanta Falcons games on October 15 and December 10 from 10am to noon.Hosted by Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, the tailgate will allow Bailey to meet and take photos with Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan members and football fans just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Smoother Parking Lot.There will be free promotional items, food and beverages, family-friendly activities, live music, and valuable healthcare information from Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan and other community organizations.“Football Sundays are always special and bring back a lot of great memories, but it's a lot easier on my health to meet with fans and Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan members than taking a hit on the field,” said Bailey.“I hope the community will come out and enjoy the activities, as well as participate in some wellness checkups courtesy of Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan.”“There is a strong belief among all of our lines of business that the health of the individual is integral to the overall health of the community,” said Wade Rakes, CEO and Plan President of Peach State Health Plan.“We always look forward to participating in this fun and informative tailgate to share health tips and provide giveaways that highlight the importance of good health.”About Peach State Health Plan:Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-line healthcare enterprise. For more information visit .# # #

AMY W PARRISH

Rhythm Communications, LLC

+15139007128 ext.

email us here