First Turkic World Cultural Forum Kicks Off

The 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum has started in Azerbaijan's
Shusha city.
The forum is co-organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the
International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the
International Turkish Academy (ITA) to mark the 100th anniversary
of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Secretary General of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev,
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, President of the
International Turkish Academy (ITA), academician Shahin Mustafayev,
Secretary General of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking
Countries (TurkPA) Mehmet Sureyya Er, President of Azerbaijan
National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli and
other officials participate in the event.
A video about the reconstruction works in Azerbaijan's liberated
territories, events and festivals organized in Shusha was shown to
the forum participants. The event continued with literary and
artistic part.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Culture Minister Adil
Karimli said that the declaration of Shusha as the Cultural Capital
of the Turkic World for 2023 is an indication of the special
attention paid to Shusha by the Turkic world.
The minister noted that under the leadership of the Azerbaijani
President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani
Armed Forces liberated the Azerbaijani lands, including Shusha from
occupation as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War. Currently,
high-level restoration and construction works are ongoing in those
areas.
Adil Karimli drew attention to the fact that culture has a major
role in strengthening the union of Turkic states. Ensuring the
unity of the Turkic world and uniting it around common national
values is related to the name of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.
TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev emphasized that the
organization was established in order to protect, develop, promote
and pass on the common Turkish culture, language, history, and
cultural heritage to the world.
Sultan Raev said that TURKSOY has done great work in the
direction of developing relations between Turkic-speaking peoples
and countries in the field of culture and art.
In their remarks, the OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek
Omuraliev, TurkPA Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er, ITA
President Shahin Mustafayev, ANAS President Isa Habibbayli and
chairman of Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar Rzayev
stressed that unity of the Turkic peoples has always been of great
importance.
The 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum will continue its work on
three panels: "Turkish Languages and Literatures: Differentiation
and Integration", "Best Practices in Protection and Restoration of
Cultural and Historical Heritage" and "Creative Industries and
Innovations".
The forum will last until October 14.
